Delhi in 2016: High profile trials and other things that made news

The year saw trial courts in the national capital dealing with high-profile cases involving Chief Minister and liquor baron while the attack on (JNU) student leader by men in black robes also made news.

The image of the judiciary was dented when a woman judge was trapped by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly taking the bribe for a deal in which her lawyer husband was also arrested.

Kumar, who was slapped with sedition charge for taking part in a controversial event in campus where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised, was roughed up by advocates inside the Patiala House court complex, with the incident leaving a black spot as Police failed to produce the student leader unharmed in the court.

Besides Kumar and some other students, sedition charge was also invoked against former University lecturer SAR Gilani, exonerated in the 2001 Parliament attack case, who was arrested for organising an event where alleged anti-India slogans were raised days after the incident.

The CBI was caught in a peculiar situation after top bureaucrat B K Bansal committed suicide along with his son just a month before his retirement, blaming the agency in the suicide note for harassing the family during the investigation in the corruption case against him.

As the case was being heard in the court, Bansal, Director General (Corporate Affairs), took the extreme step days after his wife and daughter also committed suicide following his arrest.

Mallya, who is in the UK, was not spared by the judiciary and in a double whammy, two non-bailable warrants were issued against him, with a judge observing that "he neither has any regard for law, nor any intention to return to India.

Names of famous Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also cropped up in the courts, where singer and music composer Mika Singh too made his appearance in a criminal case filed against him by a doctor.

Besides this, the city courts also dealt with terror- related matters including ones related to Indian Mujahideen's key operative Abdul Wahid Siddibapa and Khalistani Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, while several other suspects were arrested for their alleged links with ISIS.

While the Kejriwal government and Police were at loggerheads on various issues including, the appointment of state prosecutors, several legislators faced cases of heinous crimes ranging from rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, threat to women, attempt to murder and abatement of suicide of woman party worker during the year.

Though Kejriwal made headlines at regular intervals for criminal defamation cases lodged against him by Union minister Arun Jaitley, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Amit Sibal, son of Congress leader Kapil Sibal, the (AAP) government was left embarrassed when one of its ministers Sandeep Kumar was sent to two months in jail after a CD containing alleged sex scandal surfaced. Kumar was immediately expelled by and removed from the government.

The government was also pushed to the backfoot after CBI arrested and named in a charge sheet Kejriwal's close aid and principal secretary Rajendra Kumar in a graft case.

While leader was slapped with domestic violence case, another party leader Alka Lamba and assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel faced cases of assault.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal was also named in a charge sheet in a special court by the Anti-Corruption Branch in a case of alleged irregularities in recruitment in the women's panel.

While leaders made news from all the six trial courts of Patiala House, Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Dwarka, Saket and Rohini, Congress too had anxious moments when former IAF chief S P Tyagi, arrested in connection with the Rs 450 crore VVIP chopper bribery case, sought to drag the Prime Minister's Office for the Rs 3,600 crore deal finalised in 2010.

BJP leader and former junior minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Dilip Ray, was also summoned as accused in a coal scam case.