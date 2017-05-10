Delhi is favourite target of terror groups: Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

The is constantly working to ward off any terror threat in the city which is a "favourite target" for terror groups, police commissioner has said.

The special cell of the is working on alerts and is in constant touch with other agencies to ward off any terror threat, he said.

The force is mulling upgrading its functioning through technology intervention to tackle any threat in the city, Patnaik said.

"We are in the process of upgrading our technology. Special units like the Crime Branch and the Special Cell are upgrading their technological preparedness regularly.

"In the times to come, we can take expert help in technological research and upgrade our technology," the senior IPS officer told PTI.

A Special Commissioner-rank officer is in-charge of technological research of the force.

"Delhi has been the favourite target for any terror outfit because incidents here get and international attention," Patnaik said.

He also said they have to put in an extra effort to maintain vigil owing to the capital's strategic location.

"We have to be on an alert 365 days, 24X7. When certain developments are taking place elsewhere, we upgrade the level of our alertness. When we have festival season and important events like the Independence Day or the Republic Day, we are more alert," Patnaik said.

"We have the Special Cell that works on alerts all the time and we have a select system of maintaining inter-state coordination and that with sister agencies," he said.