Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has constituted a high-level committee to look after desilting of drains and open manholes in the city so that Delhiites do not have to face waterlogging problems during this monsoon.
The committee comprises various agencies, including the Public Works Department, the three municipal corporations, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), among others. It will be headed by the PWD Secretary.
A top government official said the committee has prepared a plan to desilt by June 15 all 163 major drains in the city, which cause massive waterlogging every monsoon. The committee will coordinate the desilting work among the different agencies so that they don't end up passing the buck among each other, he said.
"The committee has asked all agencies concerned to come up with their detailed plans on the removal of silt from drains and roads by May 26, and also report how many drains they have been desilted so far," the official told PTI.
The PWD is in charge of 1,260 km of roads in the capital while the rest fall under the jurisdiction of the three MCDs.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal monsoon onset date in the national capital is June 29.
"As the committee has representatives from different agencies, they will work in tandem to desilt drains and cover all open manholes under their jurisdiction. The committee will closely monitoring the situation with various agencies," the official said.
Open manholes on the city's roads often cause fatal accidents and that committee has asked for plans to cover the same if they are left open in their areas.
Last year, the Delhi government had banned road-cutting activities during monsoon, but due to poor monitoring, the ban could not be implemented.
Delhi L-G forms committee to avoid waterlogging during monsoon
Committee to look after desilting of drains and open manholes in the city
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2UVlqGi
