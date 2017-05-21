Delhi L-G forms committee to avoid waterlogging during monsoon

Committee to look after desilting of drains and open manholes in the city

Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) has constituted a high-level committee to look after of and in the city so that Delhiites do not have to face problems during this monsoon.



The committee comprises various agencies, including the Public Works Department, the three municipal corporations, Delhi Cantt, Rail Corporation (DMRC), and the Municipal Council (NDMC), among others. It will be headed by the PWD Secretary.



A top government official said the committee has prepared a plan to desilt by June 15 all 163 major in the city, which cause massive every monsoon. The committee will coordinate the work among the different agencies so that they don't end up passing the buck among each other, he said.



"The committee has asked all agencies concerned to come up with their detailed plans on the removal of silt from and roads by May 26, and also report how many they have been desilted so far," the official told PTI.



The PWD is in charge of 1,260 km of roads in the capital while the rest fall under the jurisdiction of the three



According to the (IMD), the normal monsoon onset date in the national capital is June 29.



"As the committee has representatives from different agencies, they will work in tandem to desilt and cover all under their jurisdiction. The committee will closely monitoring the situation with various agencies," the official said.



on the city's roads often cause fatal accidents and that committee has asked for plans to cover the same if they are left open in their areas.



Last year, the Delhi government had banned road-cutting activities during monsoon, but due to poor monitoring, the ban could not be implemented.

Press Trust of India