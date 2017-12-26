Delhi Metro: A 15-year journey

-
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of the Magenta Line
- Longest Metro route connecting Noida with West Delhi via South Delhi with 25 stations
- A driverless train would run on this section, aided by the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology. This new-age signalling system can facilitate movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds
- However, it would initially be operated by drivers; expected to go fully driverless by 2022
- With the commissioning of the new line, travel time between South Delhi and Noida to be significantly reduced
- Initially, trains will operate every five minutes and 14 seconds on this section
- Other major stations on the line are Hauz Khas (connecting Yellow line), IIT, Vasant Vihar and IGI Airport
