Delhi Metro: A 15-year journey

started with a 8.3-km line and has become a 231-km network, covering 173 operational stations. After the completion of Phase-III, it would have a network of over 375 km. Some landmark events on the route

Dec 24, 2002 Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurates the first section of Delhi Metro



Dec 20, 2004 Underground section opens between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya

Jul 3, 2005 Kashmere Gate to Central Secretariat section of the Metro opens

Apr 1, 2006 Dwarka sub-city Metro starts

Nov 13, 2009 Yamuna Bank to Noida City Centre section opens

Jan 27, 2009 Anand Vihar to Vaishali section of the Metro starts operation

Feb 23, 2011 Airport line takes off

May 28, 2017 ITO to Kashmere Gate section starts ferrying passengers



