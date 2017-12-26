Delhi Metro: A 15-year journey

JUST IN
Some landmark events on the route

Megha Manchanda 

Delhi Metro started with a 8.3-km line and has become a 231-km network, covering 173 operational stations. After the completion of Phase-III, it would have a network of over 375 km. Some landmark events on the route 

Dec 24, 2002 Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurates the first section of Delhi Metro 

Dec 20, 2004 Underground section opens between Kashmere Gate and Vishwavidyalaya  

Jul 3, 2005 Kashmere Gate to Central Secretariat section of the Metro opens  

Apr 1, 2006 Dwarka sub-city Metro starts

Nov 13, 2009 Yamuna Bank to Noida City Centre section opens 

Jan 27, 2009 Anand Vihar to Vaishali section of the Metro starts operation 

Feb 23, 2011 Airport line takes off  

May 28, 2017 ITO to Kashmere Gate section starts ferrying passengers

Magenta line

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of the Magenta Line
  • Longest Metro route connecting Noida with West Delhi via South Delhi with 25 stations
  • A driverless train would run on this section, aided by the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology. This new-age signalling system can facilitate movement of trains with a frequency of 90 to 100 seconds
  • However, it would initially be operated by drivers; expected to go fully driverless by 2022 
  • With the commissioning of the new line, travel time between South Delhi and Noida to be significantly reduced
  • Initially, trains will operate every five minutes and 14 seconds on this section
  • Other major stations on the line are Hauz Khas (connecting Yellow line), IIT, Vasant Vihar and IGI Airport
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 01:20 IST

