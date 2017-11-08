Delhi Metro asked to increase frequency as smog nears zero visibility

Considering the alarming pollution levels in the city, the has decided to increase the number of train trips -- by 186 in all -- on several routes starting from Thursday, the public transporter announced on Wednesday.

The decision to increase the frequency of trains has been apparently taken to facilitate commuting for a large number of passengers who may want to give up private vehicles in favour of public transport till the pollution abates.

Except for the Airport Line and Red Line (Rithala-Dilshad Garden), all other routes will see a number of trips by trains.

Currently rounding up 426 trips every day, Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar-Mundka) will see an increase by 108 trains, taking the number to 546. Similarly, Yellow Line (Huda City Centre-Samaypur Badli) will see an increase of 22 trips -- up from 679 to 701.

A total of 36 extra train trips will be undertaken on Violet Line (Kashmere Gate-Escorts Mujeser), while Blue Line (Vaishali/Noida City Centre-Dwarka Sector 21) -- the busiest of the lot -- will see the addition of 20 trips.

The transporter, however, did not mention till when the extra trips would continue on these routes.

The decision has come in the wake of an order given by the Green Tribunal, which in view of the deteriorating weather conditions, had asked the to increase the frequency of trains and reduce fares till the situation improves.