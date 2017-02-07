TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Delhi Metro Blue Line running late due to technical glitch

The snag occurred due to the drop of Track Circuit (TC) at Dwarka at about 10 am

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi metro
Delhi metro (Blue Line). Photo: PTI

Trains on Delhi Metro's Blue Line (Dwarka-Vaishali/Noida City Centre) were running late on Tuesday due to a technical snag.

The snag occurred due to the drop of Track Circuit (TC) at Dwarka at about 10 am, forcing drivers to switch to manual mode on the track approaching Dwarka from Noida and Vaishali.

"Train services on Line 3 are having minor delays due to signalling problem (TC Drop) at Dwarka approaching platform from Noida/Vaishali side... Due to this, trains cross the TC drop area in manual mode with restricted speed leading to bunching," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Engineers are working on it and will be back to normal soon, a DMRC official said.

