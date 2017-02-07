Delhi Metro Blue Line running late due to technical glitch

Trains on Delhi Metro's (Dwarka-Vaishali/Noida City Centre) were running late on Tuesday due to a technical snag.

The snag occurred due to the drop of (TC) at at about 10 am, forcing drivers to switch to manual mode on the track approaching from Noida and Vaishali.

"Train services on Line 3 are having minor delays due to signalling problem (TC Drop) at approaching platform from Noida/Vaishali side... Due to this, trains cross the TC drop area in manual mode with restricted speed leading to bunching," Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Engineers are working on it and will be back to normal soon, a official said.