Delhi metro fare hike: Students, trade unions demand rollback

On May 10, DMRC hiked its fares based on recommendations of 3-member Fare Fixation Committee

Students and trade unions on Friday protested outside the Metro headquarters here over the hike in metro fares and demanded its rollback.



"DMRC is making profits of about 30 per cent, but the recent move shows its desperate attempt to make more profits by burdening common people," said the All Students Association's president, Neeraj Kumar.



The protest outside the Metro Bhavan at Barakhamba Road was organised by the CPI-ML (Liberation), its student wing and the All Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).



Ever since the hike was announced several student bodies, trade unions and women's right organisations have been staging sdemonstrations against it.



On May 10, the DMRC hiked its fares based on the recommendations of a three-member Fare Fixation Committee.



"At a time when Transport Corporation (DTC) is reeling under pressure to cater to the needs of people, the fare hike in Metro will lead to more trouble for the people in the days to come," Kumar said.



He said the fare hike would lead to lower footfall in the metro, aggravating traffic congestion.



However, DMRC officials who met representatives of the protesters said that it was the government whch has to take a call on rollback of fare hike.



On Monday, the All Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), the Democratic Youth Federation of (DYFI) and the Students Federation of (SFI) had protested outside the Metro Rail Corportaion office at Jantar Mantar demanding a roll back of the hike in fares.



SFI is expected to hold another protest at the Metro Bhawan in Barakhamba Road on May 22.

Press Trust of India