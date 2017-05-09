TRENDING ON BS
Now, EPFO to make all payments to members electronically
Delhi Metro raises fares by up to 100%

The maximum fare would be Rs 50 in the first phase from the existing Rs 30

Megha Manchanda & PTI  |  New Delhi 

Fares on the city’s metro rail to be increased in two phases, starting Wednesday. 

The base fare has been increased to Rs 10, from Rs 8. The maximum fare would increase to Rs 60 from October 1, when the second phase of the increase would come into effect. The maximum fare would be Rs 50 in the first phase from the existing Rs 30.

“There will be a total of six fare slabs, against the existing 15, with a minimum fare of Rs 10 and a maximum fare of Rs 50 in phase-I,” Delhi Metro said.

To encourage ridership on Sundays and national holidays, discounted fares have been approved. Metro spokesperson Anuj Dayal said there would be a discount of around Rs 10 across slabs on Sundays and national holidays (January 26, August 15 and October 2).

The prevailing 10 per cent discount on every journey made by a passenger using a Smart Card would be continued. “To avoid overcrowding during peak hours, an additional 10 per cent discount will be given to passengers using Smart Cards who exit from the Metro system during off-peak hours 

(6 am to 8 am, 12 pm to 5 pm and 9 pm onwards).

Fares on the Airport Express line remain unchanged. The previous fare revision was in 2009. The  revision was recommended by the 4th Fare Fixation Committee, according to the provisions of the Delhi Metro Rail (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002. The panel, set up after almost seven years ago, has three members and is chaired by a retired or serving judge of a high court. It has one representative each at the level of additional secretary from the Centre and the state governments. 

“The necessity of revision in fares was on account of increase in the cost of inputs — staff costs, the cost of energy and the cost of repair & maintenance,” the DMRC statement said.

The rate of industrial dearness allowance (DA) has gone up by 95.5 per cent, that of central DA by 103 per cent and the average increase in the rate of minimum wages was 156.2, it said.

