Delhi Metro raises fares by up to 100%

on the city’s rail to be increased in two phases, starting Wednesday.

The base fare has been increased to Rs 10, from Rs 8. The would increase to Rs 60 from October 1, when the second phase of the increase would come into effect. The would be Rs 50 in the first phase from the existing Rs 30.

“There will be a total of six fare slabs, against the existing 15, with a of Rs 10 and a of Rs 50 in phase-I,” said.

To encourage ridership on Sundays and holidays, discounted have been approved. spokesperson Anuj Dayal said there would be a discount of around Rs 10 across slabs on Sundays and holidays (January 26, August 15 and October 2).

The prevailing 10 per cent discount on every journey made by a passenger using a Smart Card would be continued. “To avoid overcrowding during peak hours, an additional 10 per cent discount will be given to passengers using Smart Cards who exit from the system during off-peak hours

(6 am to 8 am, 12 pm to 5 pm and 9 pm onwards).

on the Airport Express line remain unchanged. The previous fare revision was in 2009. The revision was recommended by the 4th Fare Fixation Committee, according to the provisions of the Rail (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002. The panel, set up after almost seven years ago, has three members and is chaired by a retired or serving judge of a high court. It has one representative each at the level of additional secretary from the Centre and the state governments.

“The necessity of revision in was on account of increase in the cost of inputs — staff costs, the cost of energy and the cost of repair & maintenance,” the statement said.

The rate of industrial dearness allowance (DA) has gone up by 95.5 per cent, that of central DA by 103 per cent and the average increase in the rate of minimum wages was 156.2, it said.