Delhi Metro's ITO to Kashmere Gate 'Heritage Line' to start Sunday

The 'Heritage Line' stretch of the will be operational from May 28, the Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Friday.

An extension of the Violet Line (ITO-Escort Mujeser), this stretch comprises four stations -- Kashmere Gate, Dilli Gate, and

The line will be inaugurated by Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the same day two hours before the beginning of its commercial operation, the transporter said.

Beset by delays, the stretch missed a number of deadlines throughout its course, and was expected to be open to the public last year.

Metro officials have attributed the delays to difficulties they faced during the construction on the vulnerable stretch, as many historical ramparts were laid along it.

Procurement of land and exodus of the labour force immediately after demonetisation were also cited as issues which slowed the pace of construction.