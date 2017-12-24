JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India's first AC suburban service to commence in Mumbai from Monday
Business Standard

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line an example of modernising urban transport: Modi

Modi will inaugurate a segment of the Magenta Line on Monday

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Magenta Line
Magenta Line Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the newly-built Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro is an example of modernising urban transport and making travel between Delhi and Noida faster and convenient.

Modi will inaugurate a segment of the Magenta Line on Monday, which will connect Botanical Garden station in Noida to south Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir station.

Modi will also address the public after the inauguration at the Botanical Garden Metro station.

The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section has nine stations. Apart from Kalkaji Mandir, all other stations are elevated. Travel time between the two will be reduced from 52 minutes (Botanical Garden to Mandi House via Blue Line and onwards to Kalkaji on Violet Line) to 19 minutes on the Magenta Line.

The entire line, when complete, will run from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West.
First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements