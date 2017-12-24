Delhi Metro's Magenta Line an example of modernising urban transport: Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday said that the newly-built Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro is an example of modernising urban transport and making travel between Delhi and Noida faster and convenient.

Modi will inaugurate a segment of the Magenta Line on Monday, which will connect Botanical Garden station in Noida to south Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir station.

This new line of the Delhi Metro is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro tomorrow. This year I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metro. https://t.co/E41dHn1y68 — (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

Great news for friends in the NCR! Tomorrow, a stretch of the Delhi Metro’s new Magenta Line will be inaugurated, connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. Delhi-Noida travelling will become faster and more convenient. https://t.co/Zv785rEM7V — (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017

Modi will also address the public after the inauguration at the Botanical Garden Metro station.

The Botanical Garden-Kalkaji section has nine stations. Apart from Kalkaji Mandir, all other stations are elevated. Travel time between the two will be reduced from 52 minutes (Botanical Garden to Mandi House via Blue Line and onwards to Kalkaji on Violet Line) to 19 minutes on the Magenta Line.

The entire line, when complete, will run from Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West.