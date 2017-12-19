JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Under sea tunnel for India's bullet train project to conclude by 2022
Business Standard

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line driverless train rams into wall during trial run

The official said that they were investigating the cause of the accident

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro, metro accident, Delhi Metro trial run, Delhi Metro Magenta line, Metro trial run accident, Kalkaji Metro station, accident at Kalkaji Metro station, Delhi Metro Magenta line accident, DMRC, Delhi metro news, Botanical Garden, Botanical G
An empty metro train on trial run, breaks through boundary at Kalindi Kunj depot. | ANI

A Metro train on a new line, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, hit a wall here on Tuesday evening during trials, a Delhi Metro official said. No one was injured.

The driverless Metro hit a wall inside the depot in Kalkaji Metro station around 4 p.m., a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official told IANS, adding that no one was injured.

The Delhi Metro's Magenta line, which is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 25 by the Prime Minister, connects Botanical Garden in Noida and Kalkaji in south Delhi.

The official said that they were investigating the cause of the accident.

Delhi Metro, metro accident, Delhi Metro trial run, Delhi Metro Magenta line, Metro trial run accident, Kalkaji Metro station, accident at Kalkaji Metro station, Delhi Metro Magenta line accident, DMRC, Delhi metro news, Botanical Garden, Botanical G

An empty metro train on trial run, breaks through boundary at Kalindi Kunj depot. | ANI
First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements