Delhi metro services affected again: Train evacuated after smoke detection

The train was evacuated at Rajiv Chowk station and passengers were accommodated in the next train

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro. Photo: PTI
A metro train was evacuated after smoke was detected coming out of the airconditioning ducts of the rear coach at Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Wednesday, officials said.

According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, a "minor incident" of smoke was noticed from the air condition duct of the last coach of a metro train, headed towards Samaypur Badli, on the yellow line at 10.17 am

"The train was evacuated at the Rajiv Chowk station and passengers were accommodated in the next train," a DMRC official told IANS.



"Sparks first appeared when the train entered Central Secretariat station and again when it reached Rajiv Chowk. There was a boom sound at the rear part of the train accompanied by smoke and it was evacuated," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"The train was replaced... The spark triggered panic among passengers but all are safe. Services have resumed now," he said.

The train was sent to the depot for analysis and investigation, the official said.

Metro services were not affected following the incident.

