Delhi metro services affected again: Train evacuated after smoke detection

A metro train was evacuated after smoke was detected coming out of the airconditioning ducts of the rear coach at Rajiv Chowk metro station here on Wednesday, officials said.
According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, a "minor incident" of smoke was noticed from the air condition duct of the last coach of a metro train, headed towards Samaypur Badli, on the yellow line at 10.17 am
"The train was evacuated at the Rajiv Chowk station and passengers were accommodated in the next train," a DMRC official told IANS.
"Sparks first appeared when the train entered Central Secretariat station and again when it reached Rajiv Chowk. There was a boom sound at the rear part of the train accompanied by smoke and it was evacuated," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.
The train was sent to the depot for analysis and investigation, the official said.
Metro services were not affected following the incident.
