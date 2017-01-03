Delhi metro services on Blue Line hit due to snag in overhead wiring

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi metro (Blue Line). Photo: PTI

Commuters on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were in for a tough time this morning after a snag in overhead wiring between Pragati Maidan and Mandi House stations affected the speed of the trains.

A speed restriction of 20 km per hour was imposed around 11:20 AM between these stations on the up-line towards Dwarka, a metro official said.



"It was done to address an Over Head Electrification problem. Work is in progress and the restrictions are still there," the official said.

The two branches of Blue Line (Line 3/4), considered snag-prone, connect Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre and Vaishali.

