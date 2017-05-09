Delhi Metro travel to get costlier from Wednesday. All you need to know

by is going to be costlier from Wednesday as the fares on the will be increased in two

As reported earlier , the base fare has been increased to Rs 10, from Rs 8. However, maximum fare would increase to Rs 60 from October 1, when the second phase of the increase would come into effect. The maximum fare would be Rs 50 in the first phase from the existing Rs 30.

“There will be a total of six fare slabs, against the existing 15, with a minimum fare of Rs 10 and a maximum fare of Rs 50 in phase-I,” said.

To encourage ridership on Sundays and holidays, discounted fares have been approved. Metro spokesperson said there would be a discount of around Rs 10 across slabs on Sundays and holidays (January 26, August 15 and October 2).

The prevailing 10 per cent discount on every journey made by a passenger using a would be continued. “To avoid overcrowding during peak hours, an additional 10 per cent discount will be given to passengers using Smart Cards who exit from the Metro system during off-peak hours (6 am to 8 am, 12 pm to 5 pm and 9 pm onwards)."

There has been no revision in its Express fares. The previous fare revision took place in 2009. The revision was recommended by the 4th Fare Fixation Committee, according to the provisions of the Rail (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002.