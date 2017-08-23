Delhi police bust illegal casino, 30 arrested, tokens worth crore seized

The have busted an illegal casino-cum-bar at a farmhouse (used earlier for shooting TV soaps and movies) in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.

At least 30 persons including 14 players and five female casino-cum-bar attendants were apprehended and 13 luxury cars have been seized from 36, Raj Mahal, Dera Mandi Road in Fatehpur Beri area, said.

Not only this, the police also seized a roulette machine, gambling tables, casino tokens worth crore, playing cards and liquor bottles from the spot.

Earlier last year, the South District Police raided an illegal casino in the Sainik Farm and arrested 36 persons.

The police also seized 11 luxury cars and a manhunt was launched for Harnendra Kaushik, the owner of the premises, and Kunal Chandra, the proprietor of the casino.

Acting on a tip, the casino was raided in Neb Sarai of South Delhi.

