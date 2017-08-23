JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi police bust illegal casino, 30 arrested, tokens worth crore seized

The police also seized a roulette machine, gambling tables, casino tokens worth crore

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Goa, casinos, polls
casino

The Delhi Police have busted an illegal casino-cum-bar at a farmhouse (used earlier for shooting TV soaps and movies) in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.

At least 30 persons including 14 players and five female casino-cum-bar attendants were apprehended and 13 luxury cars have been seized from 36, Raj Mahal, Dera Mandi Road in Fatehpur Beri area, said.

Not only this, the police also seized a roulette machine, gambling tables, casino tokens worth crore, playing cards and liquor bottles from the spot.

Earlier last year, the South District Police raided an illegal casino in the Sainik Farm and arrested 36 persons.

The police also seized 11 luxury cars and a manhunt was launched for Harnendra Kaushik, the owner of the premises, and Kunal Chandra, the proprietor of the casino.

Acting on a tip, the casino was raided in Neb Sarai of South Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

