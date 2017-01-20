TRENDING ON BS
Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma new CBI chief

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ending the suspense, the government on Thursday appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma (pictured) as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

His name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as members.

Kharge is understood to have recorded his dissent note on Verma’s name, during the meeting of the selection committee held on January 16, on the ground that the officer had never served in CBI.

Verma made it to the top post in the premier investigating agency pipping a number of contenders including Director General of Indo Tibetan Border Police Krishna Choudhary and Maharashtra’s Director General of Police S C Mathur.

As CBI chief, Verma will have a fixed two-year tenure.

The post of CBI director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2.

At present, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh- Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Delhi Police Commissioner on February 29, 2016.  He, who belongs to Delhi, has worked in various positions in Delhi Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Mizoram and in the Intelligence Bureau.

