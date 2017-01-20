Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma new CBI chief

Ending the suspense, the government on Thursday appointed Delhi
Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma
(pictured) as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
His name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and comprising Chief Justice of India
Jagdish Singh Khehar and Congress
leader in Lok Sabha
Mallikarjun Kharge as members.
Kharge is understood to have recorded his dissent note on Verma’s name, during the meeting of the selection committee held on January 16, on the ground that the officer had never served in CBI.
Verma made it to the top post in the premier investigating agency pipping a number of contenders including Director General of Indo Tibetan Border Police Krishna Choudhary and Maharashtra’s Director General of Police S C Mathur.
As CBI
chief, Verma will have a fixed two-year tenure.
The post of CBI
director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2.
At present, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.
Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh- Goa-Mizoram
and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Delhi
Police Commissioner on February 29, 2016. He, who belongs to Delhi, has worked in various positions in Delhi
Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Mizoram
and in the Intelligence Bureau.
