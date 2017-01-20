Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma new CBI chief

Ending the suspense, the government on Thursday appointed Police Commissioner (pictured) as Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

His name was cleared by a three-member selection panel headed by Prime Minister and comprising Chief Justice of Jagdish Singh Khehar and leader in Mallikarjun Kharge as members.

Kharge is understood to have recorded his dissent note on Verma’s name, during the meeting of the selection committee held on January 16, on the ground that the officer had never served in CBI.

Verma made it to the top post in the premier investigating agency pipping a number of contenders including Director General of Indo Tibetan Border Police Krishna Choudhary and Maharashtra’s Director General of Police S C Mathur.

As chief, Verma will have a fixed two-year tenure.

The post of director was lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2.

At present, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.

Verma, a 1979 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh- Goa- and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, took over as Police Commissioner on February 29, 2016. He, who belongs to Delhi, has worked in various positions in Police, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, and in the Intelligence Bureau.