Delhi police conducts mock anti-terror drill to curb 'London-style' attack

Police conducted a mock drill in market today to check the preparedness in handling a "London-style" attack.



The drill started at 9 PM and went on for close to an hour, the police said.

"Ramming a vehicle into pedestrians has become the most common form of terror attack. We keep receiving inputs about terror outfits planning to target Mock drills are a way to check the preparedness levels of various stakeholders," said a senior police officer referring to the recent terror attacks inThe police had received a specific input about a "London- style" attack being planned to disrupt the International Day of Yoga in Connaught Place here yesterday and a three-tier security cover was thrown around the place.In April, a hijacked beer truck rammed pedestrians at a central Stockholm department store, killing four people, wounding 15 others and sending screaming shoppers fleeing in panic.