Decoding 'unpredictable' Trump's India policy will be Modi's biggest challenge in US
Delhi police conducts mock anti-terror drill to curb 'London-style' attack

Police had received an input about a "London- style" attack being planned to disrupt Yoga Day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image | Photo: PTI

Delhi Police conducted a mock drill in Sarojini Nagar market today to check the preparedness in handling a "London-style" attack.

The drill started at 9 PM and went on for close to an hour, the police said.



"Ramming a vehicle into pedestrians has become the most common form of terror attack. We keep receiving inputs about terror outfits planning to target Delhi. Mock drills are a way to check the preparedness levels of various stakeholders," said a senior police officer referring to the recent terror attacks in London.

The police had received a specific input about a "London- style" attack being planned to disrupt the International Day of Yoga in Connaught Place here yesterday and a three-tier security cover was thrown around the place.

In April, a hijacked beer truck rammed pedestrians at a central Stockholm department store, killing four people, wounding 15 others and sending screaming shoppers fleeing in panic.

