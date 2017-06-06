Delhi Police detain 10 Jet Airways pilots for abusing DGCA on social media

Ten Jet Airways pilots who were taken off duty for wrongly addressing a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official have been detained by Delhi police for making obscene remarks.





“ has filed a complaint (against pilots) for making remarks against our officials on social media. It is for the police to take any action,” Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar said in a text message response.



A spokesperson for Delhi police said they were examining the matter and no arrests had been made yet.



Here's how Twitter is reacting: files police complaint against 34 pilots of Jet Airways, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet for making "obscene remarks" on social media — Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) June 6, 2017



#Justheard Capt Janak Dev & 9 pilots have been arrested by Delhi police on complaint from DGCA, at Lodhi Road PS !! @shukla_tarun any news ? — Capt Ck (@Capt_Ck) June 6, 2017



A genuine concern of pilots & mistake was that they didn't spell the desig of officer correctly. Case filed against them. #TotalAnarchy — Bipin Kumar Singh (@bipinsingh1981) June 6, 2017

In response to the emails, Gupta directed the airline to check the mental alertness of pilots since they could not even quote his designation properly. The pilots were asked to submit apology letters and also called for a meeting to the regulator's office today.

The detention took place during their meeting. The pilots were accompanied by Sudhir Gaur, senior vice-president (operations). It is not known what transpired in the meeting.

“ had called pilots for the meeting. We do not have an issue with them meeting the but now the matter has taken a different turn. We will continue to support our colleagues and have contacted our lawyers for help,” said Captain Sam Varghese, committee member of Aviators Guild.