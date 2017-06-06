Delhi Police detain 10 Jet Airways pilots for abusing DGCA on social media

-
“DGCA has filed a complaint (against pilots) for making remarks against our officials on social media. It is for the police to take any action,” Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar said in a text message response.
A spokesperson for Delhi police said they were examining the matter and no arrests had been made yet.
Here's how Twitter is reacting:
DGCA files police complaint against 34 pilots of Jet Airways, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet for making "obscene remarks" on social media— Somesh Jha (@someshjha7) June 6, 2017
#Justheard Capt Janak Dev & 9 pilots have been arrested by Delhi police on complaint from DGCA, at Lodhi Road PS !! @shukla_tarun any news ?— Capt Ck (@Capt_Ck) June 6, 2017
A genuine concern of pilots & mistake was that they didn't spell the desig of DGCA officer correctly. Case filed against them. #TotalAnarchy— Bipin Kumar Singh (@bipinsingh1981) June 6, 2017
On Monday, Jet Airways de-rostered ten of its pilots who had wrongly addressed Joint Director General Lalit Gupta as a Joint Director in their emails protesting a proposed regulation on crew notice period.
