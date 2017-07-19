Delhi Police gets 'hoax' call threatening to blow up PM's residence

The Police on Wednesday received a phone call threatening to blow up the prime minister's residence, and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, which later turned out to be a hoax.



The Police control room received the call at 8.30 am, a senior police official said.



"Operations were carried out in the above locations and it was found that the call was a hoax. The mobile number of the caller was traced to a location in Rohini in north-west Delhi," the officer said, adding the phone was switched off immediately after the call."We are trying to ascertain the identity of the caller," he said.The city police had received a similar call of planting at last week. Mehfuz, who had made the phone call for "fun", was arrested.