Delhi Police head constable commits suicide at Supreme Court

A Delhi Police head constable posted at the Supreme Court on Monday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in court premises.
The deceased, identified as head constable Chandpal, shot himself around 8.15 am, said a senior police officer.
The constable's duty hours were from 7 am to 1 pm. He had been posted at the Supreme Court since April 2014.
The cause of the suicide was not known yet, the officer said, adding crime and forensic teams were on the spot.
Police will be questioning Chandpal's family members and colleagues to ascertain the reasons for him taking the extreme step.
