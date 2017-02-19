Delhi Police installs 4000 CCTV cameras in 8 years

Ministry of Home Affairs had in 2008 awarded work of installation of CCTV surveillance system

has managed to install just over 4,000 cameras in the past eight years even though the issue of women safety remains a cause for concern.



In 2016, the force managed to put up just 85 surveillance cameras despite the crime rate going up by over nine per cent as against the previous year in the capital, which has a population of over 1.67 crore.



The Ministry of Home Affairs had in 2008 awarded the work of installation of surveillance system in different market places and border check-posts in phases, according to the annual report of



"A total of 4,074 cameras have already been installed at various locations in different phases. 85 cameras were installed in 2016," said the report.



cameras have also been installed by in the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court, five district courts, VP House, the LG's House and the Home Minister's residence.



A revised detailed project report of the "Safe City Project", which will utilise 'Nirbhaya Fund', was sent to the Expenditure Finance Committee on December 2, 2016.



It has proposed installation of 10,000 cameras at an estimated cost of Rs 1,225.74 crore.

