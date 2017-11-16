BS poll: 80% say they would consider leaving Delhi because of air pollution

A blanket of smog has engulfed Delhi, the capital and adjoining areas. The air quality here has declined to worrying levels. People have been gasping for breath. From the people to the courts to governments, poor visibility and diminishing air quality in the city have troubled everyone.



Air pollution can give rise to deadly lung diseases. According to a report by Scroll, the city has recorded levels of PM2.5 – particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less, prolonged exposure to which causes respiratory diseases – that is 430 times the United States standard.



The Indian Express reported that Delhi might soon be slotted as “hardship posting” or “non-family posting”, joining the ranks of war zones like Afghanistan and Syria.

People living in Delhi are getting sick and experiencing respiratory illness. Business Standard conducted a poll and asked people if they would consider leaving the capital in order to avoid the ill-effects of air pollution.



331 people took the poll conducted on and Twitter out of which around 80 per cent of the respondents responded with 'Ýes’ while other 20 per cent responded with ‘No’.