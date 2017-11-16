BS poll: 80% say they would consider leaving Delhi because of air pollution

-
ALSO READAs Delhi chokes, NGT says AAP govt has not filed odd-even review petition Delhi Odd-Even Round-3: 1.3 mn cars to go off roads, & top 10 developments Delhi calls off odd-even plan after NGT strikes down exemptions Delhi smog: Has LG Baijal approved your odd-even scheme, NGT asks AAP govt Delhi smog: Decision on odd-even today, air quality severe as schools reopen
-
The poll points towards how hard life has been for residents in the last few days prompting them to contemplate leaving Delhi for another place.
With air pollution in the city at a dangerous level, would you consider leaving Delhi for your own and your family’s safety?— Business Standard (@bsindia) November 13, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU