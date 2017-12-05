JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BCCI to check pollution level before holding future matches in Delhi

Indian-origin Wall Street exe killed by tiger shark on Costa Rica island
Business Standard

Delhi pollution: Air quality back to 'severe' category again

The air quality around India Gate was on Tuesday recorded at 258 under 'poor' category on the Air Quality Index (AQI)

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

A traffic policeman discharges his duty as India Gate is enveloped in dense smog, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
A traffic policeman discharges his duty as India Gate is enveloped in dense smog, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

The air quality in the Delhi-NCR has deteriorated in the last two days.

As per the lastest AQI data, Delhi's Lodhi Road area has content of prominent pollutants PM 10 and PM 2.5 in 'severe' and 'very poor' category respectively.

The air quality around India Gate was on Tuesday recorded at 258 under 'poor' category on the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Air quality in Delhi has been hovering between the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories but was not 'severe' since November 13. The AQI levels in the capital was recorded in the 'severe' zone for seven days between November 7 and November 13.
First Published: Tue, December 05 2017. 09:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements