Delhi pollution: Now, pay 3 times more to park your car at a Metro station

The on Wednesday announced a four-fold hike in the rates for parking on its premises to discourage commuters from using private vehicles.

The decision has apparently come in the backdrop of the alarming smog situation in Delhi.

The transporter had earlier in the day announced that it would be running more train trips on several routes from Thursday onwards to accommodate a larger number of commuters.

"The Metro parking rates will be four times the prevalent rates from tomorrow (Thursday) onwards in order to discourage use of private vehicles owing to prevalent weather conditions," a statement from the Rail Corporation said.

"The hike is as per the decision taken today (Wednesday) in a meeting chaired by the Lt. Governor till further directions," it added.