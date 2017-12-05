Delhi pollution: Wear masks while on duty, doctors tell traffic police

Delhi Traffic Police personnel have been advised by doctors to adopt a healthy lifestyle and wear pollution masks while on duty in view of current weather conditions.



Traffic personnel are exposed to harsh weather conditions, dust, pollution, heat and cold. These can have an adverse effect on their health, the police said in a statement following the launch of a three-day health camp yesterday.



Everyday around 500 personnel will undergo various diagnostic tests at the camp. Yesterday, 516 personnel underwent lung-related and bone density tests among others, it said.Doctors have opined that several police personnel suffered from work-related stress and many others displayed low bone density along with hypertension and respiratory problems, the statement said.They were advised to wear pollution masks while performing duty, do 'pranayam' and breathing exercises, try meditation and eat a healthy food, it said.