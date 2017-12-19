Delhi ranks 7th in world's expensive premium office sites: JLL

has emerged as the world's seventh most expensive location for premium office rents, a recent survey said.



According to a study by JLL, Delhi's rents are more expensive than San Francisco, and whereas at 16th position scores higher than Los Angeles, and



The findings reveal that the most expensive premium office rent in the world is in Hong Kong, followed by London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo, Shanghai, Delhi,As per the study, rentals are higher than cities like Los Angeles, Singapore, Paris, Seoul, Sydney, Frankfurt, and"Regionally, cities across are home to the world's most expensive premium office space at an average of USD 111 per square foot per year, which is higher than the (USD 85 psft per year) and EMEA region (USD 78 psft per year)," India CEO and Country Head said.According to the report, Hong Kong's Central continues to be the world's most expensive office sub-market globally."Most striking is the differential that has emerged between Hong Kong and the next most expensive cities, with costs for premium office space now in excess of 50 per cent greater than either or New York," Nair added.