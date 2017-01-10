Delhi records lowest temperature at 5.2 degrees as cold wave intensifies

It was chilly Tuesday morning here, as a cold wave gripped the national capital. The minimum temperature recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average was also the lowest this season.

The dropped by 2.8 degrees in last 24 hours (since Monday) and is expected to drop further.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was expected to be 4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the maximum temperature on Tuesday was likely to hover around 17 degrees.

"The sky will remain clear with mist and shallow fog in some isolated places in the morning. The day will be cold and difference between maximum and minimum is set to reduce," an official told IANS.

The forecast no rain and predict the cold wave was likely to mallow down from January 13, (Friday) onwards.

The visibility at 8.30 a.m. was 1,200 metres at Safdarjung and 250 metres at Palam. The humidity was 97 per cent.

The minimum temperature on January 10, 2016 was 13 degrees, while it was 7 degrees Celsius in 2015 and five degrees in 2014, respectively.