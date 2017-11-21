Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Delhi's remained 'very poor' for the third straight day on Tuesday and authorities warned that the situation may "worsen" in the coming days.



The index (AQI), as maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was 326 in a scale of 500.



Environment Minister Imran Hussain, in a letter to the chief of the Pollution Control Committee, said ambient has improved comparatively but things will deteriorate.



"However, various meteorological forecasts and reports indicate that this phase is temporary and ambient may once again worsen in the coming weeks," Hussain wrote.



He also issued a slew of directions, including roadside spraying of water, mechanical sweeping and preventing burning of waste in the open to combat the rising pollution levels.



He said municipal bodies should avoid manual sweeping and in case of alternates are not available then water must be sprinkled beforehand?.



"Provide electrical heater to security guards on the cold winter night to discourage the burning of biomass for heating. The non-biomass heating facility should be provided at the night shelters," he said.



The levels of ultrafine and PM 10 were 146 and 235 microgrammes per cubic metre as per the Centre-run SAFAR, as against the safety standards of 60 and 100.



A 'very poor' comes with the warning that people may develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.