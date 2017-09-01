Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site caves in, 2 dead

At least two persons, including a woman, were killed when a portion of a landfill site in east Delhi's Ghazipur caved in on Friday afternoon, police said.

Due to the cave-in, a car and a two-wheeler fell into the Kondli canal which flows near the landfill site, a police official said.

According to the official, the woman was killed when the two-wheeler she was driving fell into the canal.

"The woman's body has been recovered. Another bike rider who had fallen into the canal has been rescued. About four-five vehicles are reportedly trapped under the debris," the official said.

MCD mayor confirmed that three people have been killed in the incident. She blamed the Delhi government for poor maintenance of the landfill site, which is spread across 70 acres.

(DFS), which got a call about the incident around 2.45 p.m., sent four-five JCB machines to the spot for rescue operations.

"We have taken out five people from the canal and rushed them to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital," the DFS official told IANS.

Rescue operations are underway.