Delhi's Momo festival is back with much more fun and a bar

City's annual is back -- this time with over 100 variants of the round steamed South Asian delicacy.



From mayo to garlic chutney, and bhel chat to beetroot, the three day festival that began yesterday, has for everybody.



25 momo koisks have been set up to offer anything from momo burgers in creamy sauce to Italian momo pizzas."Being one of the best street food for Delhiites, the and vendors serving are experimenting with different food items and with this festival they get recognition on a larger scale."We will soon be taking it to other cities," says Shantanu Verma, founder of GoBuzzinga, which is organising the festival.With Yudin- Darjeeling Steamers offering 'open momos', visitors can customise the dumplings with stuffing of their choice, along with four different sauces."We are trying to mould this dish from our native land into a healthier option," says Shivangi, the owner of the stall.Poku, that draws its inspiration from Himachali cuisine while experimenting with European dishes at the same time, is serving soft dumplings coated with Italian white and red sauce.Pradeep Kumar, co-founder of Poku says, such festivals help us promote our brand."During such festivals our joint grabs much more eyeballs and there is possibility of doing better business. We try experimenting with in every possible way to give our customers a unique experience," says Kumar.From spicy lemon to sweet pan and shrimp and achaari momos, the festival has a good balance of steam, fried, tandoori, gravy, vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.The festival is set to continue till July 16.

