Delhi's toxic air may turn international tourists away: Assocham

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Foreign tourists wear masks to protect themselves from heavy smog and air pollution that reached high levels at Rajpath, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

The alarming level of pollution in Delhi-NCR may hit tourism in the region as November and December are the peak months for foreign travellers to visit India and majority of them opt for the Golden Triangle tourist circuit -- Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, Assocham said on Friday.

The industry chamber interacted with 350 tour operators and based its findings on their feedback.

"International tourists are quite particular about their health and safety. In the wake of such negative developments, Delhi is bound to drop off from the map of international tourists who will pick 'cleaner' South Asian destinations.

"Even domestic tourists are avoiding Delhi. In comparison, international tourists are more sensitive about green tourism," said the industry body.

It said the feedback from tour operators and hoteliers clearly points out a deep concern over the negative impact pollution can cause to the economy.

"Along with tourism, transportation linked to the sector would also take a hit if investment and tourists traffic gets a setback. The transportation is one of the key contributors to the national economy in the services sector. Transportation and tourism are highly employment-oriented and jobs may be a casualty of the pollution," said Assocham.

However, the chamber noted that currently, no major cancellation has been recorded as money is paid in advance, adding, however, that during the peak tourist season, foreigners who are still in the planning stage will become sceptical about visiting Delhi.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 15:57 IST

