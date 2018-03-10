Delhi sealing drive: Kejriwal seeks to meet Modi, Rahul; top developments

-
ALSO READSouth Delhi sealing drive: Lajpat Nagar traders' stir takes political turn Delhi sealing: How a world-class city was turned into an urban mess DDA may raise floor area ratio of commercial establishments from 180 to 300 South Delhi traders observe bandh against sealing, warn of wider strike Budget 2018: Centre earmarks Rs 10 bn for fixing Delhi-NCR's pollution woes
-
It is because of their carelessness that the people and businessmen of Delhi are in trouble," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media on Friday."We have been saying that there is only one solution to sealing and that lies with the Centre -- ordinance..., only ordinance," he added. 5. Kejriwal threatens to go on hunger strike: On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he would go on a hunger strike if the issue of the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital is not resolved by March 31. "If the sealing issue is not resolved before March 31 then I will sit on hunger strike. We all will together put pressure on the central government," Kejriwal said, while addressing a group of traders at Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi. The Chief Minister said he had met many traders and spoken to them about the issue. 6. AAP accuses BJP: Delhi government has accused the BJP of hoodwinking traders in an ordinance to end the sealing drive. AAP's Delhi unit chief spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj, alleged also said that the drive was a conspiracy to collect money from Delhi businessmen. He alleged that the BJP leaders in Delhi were swindling millions of rupees from traders after civic bodies started the drive. 7. Manoj Tiwari condemns police action on protestors: "It is a grave humanitarian issue involving hundreds of thousands of families, and police should abstain from using force on traders,” Delhi BJP chief told Indian Express Traders have accused the Delhi police of manhandling protestors, including women. A photojournalist ith a Hindi daily accused the Delhi Police of roughing him up while he was covering the sealing drive in South East Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. 8. Shops sealed in South Delhi: As many as 350 shops were sealed by civic authorities for alleged misuse and encroachment of properties in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said. Besides, 33 units were also sealed in the GK Enclave-II and various other colonies, the civic body said in a statement. ALSO READ: Will go on hunger strike if sealing issue not resolved by Mar 31: Kejriwal 9. Kejriwal calls off Holi celebration in protest: Holi celebrations were called off at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence today to protest the on-going sealing drive here, AAP's Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said on March 2. 10. Supreme Court stays DDA's move to change Delhi Master Plan: The DDA had decided to make amendments in MPD to grant relief to traders from the sealing drive. The Supreme Court, however, stayed the move while rapping the agency and the Centre for approving the changes without taking their environmental impact into consideration. Bharadwaj also tweeted a picture of the area outside Kejriwal's 4 Flag Staff Road residence at Civil Lines wearing a deserted look.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU