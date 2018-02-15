Delhi sealing drive: Traders hold mega rally, urge govt to bring ordinance

Traders associations from across on Thursday held a mega rally at Ghanta ghar in Chandni Chowk to protest against the ongoing sealing drive and demand that the government immediately brings an ordinance to stop the exercise. The traders under the banner of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also urged the government to convene one day special session of the state Assembly and pass a Bill to stop sealing drive that began from the Defence Colony Market in late December. The rally started from Red Fort and culminated at Ghanta Ghar where a public meeting was held and the traders put forth their demands. "The MPs from in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are keeping silent, perhaps they have forgotten that they are the elected representatives and many more elections will be held in future.

They should not test the patience of traders. Also many have become jobless after the sealing of shops," said CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal. The trader assocations demanded the government immediately begins preparations of a new Master Plan 2021-2041 and constitute a working group comprising trade representatives, senior officials, town planners, architects for the purpose under the Chairmanship of of On the occasion of Valentines Day, a group of traders offered roses to passersby near municipal offices in central to draw their attention towards the issues they are facing because of the ongoing exercise.