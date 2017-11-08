Delhi smog: Arvind Kejriwal seeks meeting with CMs of Haryana, Punjab

Chief Minister today sought a meeting with his counterparts in and to discuss measures to bring down the alarming pollution levels.



Delhi's air quality was at the season's worst yesterday as a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture turned the city into a "gas chamber" leaving people gasping and prompting authorities to announce closure of primary schools and a four-fold hike in parking fees among a series of sweeping measures.



Even today the city was enveloped with a thick blanket of haze which hung low over the city leading to a drop in visibility."Am writing letters to CMs of and requesting them for a meeting to find solns to crop burning," Kejriwal tweeted.The said the capital was witnessing a "public health emergency" and has appealed to the to stop outdoor sports and other such activities in schools to protect the health of children.The also issued a health advisory for high risk people, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those suffering from asthma and heart ailments.The Green Tribunal took the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and to task, seeking to know why steps to prevent steps were not taken despite knowing well in advance that such a situation was likely to arise.