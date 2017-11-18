Delhi smog hits railway operations: 49 trains delayed, 14 rescheduled

At least 49 trains were delayed, 14 rescheduled and one cancelled in Delhi on Saturday morning due to low visibility and operational reason.

It was a misty Saturday morning in the capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.





"There was mist in the morning. The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in the day ahead," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The capital has been experiencing dense smog for about a month. The air pollution level has hit a new high, leaving its people grasping for breath.

Some parts of the region still continues to fall under very unhealthy category of the Air Quality Index. The humidity at 8.30 am was 86 per cent and visibility stood at 1,000 metres.





There was 1.3 mm of rainfall early on Saturday morning, the IMD official said. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

A total of 49 trains were running late and 14 rescheduled due to fog in northern India while only one train Alipurduar Mahananda Express was cancelled, according to railway spokesperson.

Friday's maximum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 13.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.





The menace also forced authorities to take emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns in the Capital Region.

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officials took a review meeting of Delhi Health Mission.