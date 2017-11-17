Delhi smog: Kohli urges people to use public transport, Twitter supports

-
ALSO READFrom smog cutters to diet tips: Vadra, Kohli and other celebs on Delhi smog Delhi chokes as air pollution worsens, Twitter users slam govt over inaction Delhi air severe: Medical body declares health emergency, says schools should remain shut Airpocalypse: Band-aid solutions won't fix Delhi's grave air problem Delhi Odd-Even Round-3: 1.3 mn cars to go off roads, & top 10 developments
-
"We all know what the situation of pollution is like in Delhi. If we have to win this match against the pollution, we all have to come forward and fight against it. It is our responsibility to reduce the pollution levels. Especially the people who live in Delhi, it's their responsibility," said in the video Kohli.
#Delhi, we need to talk! #MujheFarakPadtaHai pic.twitter.com/Q5mkBkRRIy— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 15, 2017
Mr Captain, you are absolutely right, every one of us can make a difference #MujheFarakPadtaHai And say yes to shared mobility and transport #ghoomoresponsibly #sustainabletourism #DelhiPollution— Shenaz Treasury (@ShenazTreasury) November 16, 2017
Be the change u want to see... He s born and brought up in Delhi...he cares and we all must care to... @imVkohli #MujheFarakPadtaHai https://t.co/eYGDp7Z2yM— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2017
Dilli sun rahe ho! #MujheFarakPadtaHai Let's do this @imVkohli https://t.co/yuv8YDWSS9— Saransh Goila (@SaranshGoila) November 15, 2017
It's too much now ! We all have to step forward to protect ourselves— Ms Dhoni (@MsDhoni666) November 15, 2017
India is suffering badly from Air Pollution now a days but do you know what the real Pollution is?
It's some sick and inhumane minded people in our country.
Thank you champ for talking about pollution in Delhi. You are really a true hero for us.
Jai hind!
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU