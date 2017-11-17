Delhi smog: Kohli urges people to use public transport, Twitter supports

Twitter users came in support of Indian cricket team captain after he posted a video on Wednesday urging people in Delhi to help curb levels in the Capital Region. Kohli’s video has garnered support from people across the board.



With the onset of winter, Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated to alarming levels. A blanket of smog has engulfed the capital Delhi and adjoining areas for a few days. This noxious smog has left the citizens gasping and praying for fresh air. Citizens have also been cranking about poor visibility and the waning air quality in in the city. People are getting sick and experiencing respiratory illness, too.





Twitter users responded to Kohli's words of suggestion for reducing the in the capital.

asked people to contribute in their own ways to reduce in the capital. In a short Twitter video with the hashtag #Delhi, we need to talk! #MujheFarakPadtaHai, posted a video of himself describing measures Delhiites could take to improve the situation.

#Delhi, we need to talk! #MujheFarakPadtaHai pic.twitter.com/Q5mkBkRRIy — (@imVkohli) November 15, 2017 "We all know what the situation of is like in Delhi. If we have to win this match against the pollution, we all have to come forward and fight against it. It is our responsibility to reduce the levels. Especially the people who live in Delhi, it's their responsibility," said in the video "We all know what the situation of is like in Delhi. If we have to win this match against the pollution, we all have to come forward and fight against it. It is our responsibility to reduce the levels. Especially the people who live in Delhi, it's their responsibility," said in the video

urged people to use public transport like metro or share their rides or at least once a week if they want to see a difference in the current situation.

Here’s how Twitter users extended their support:





Mr Captain, you are absolutely right, every one of us can make a difference #MujheFarakPadtaHai And say yes to shared mobility and transport #ghoomoresponsibly #sustainabletourism #DelhiPollution — Shenaz Treasury (@ShenazTreasury) November 16, 2017

Be the change u want to see... He s born and brought up in Delhi...he cares and we all must care to... @imVkohli #MujheFarakPadtaHai https://t.co/eYGDp7Z2yM — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2017

It's too much now ! We all have to step forward to protect ourselves — Ms Dhoni (@MsDhoni666) November 15, 2017