Delhi smog: NGT asks Delhi govt to justify odd-even implementation

The Green Tribunal (NGT) today said it would examine at 2 PM today the government's decision to roll out odd-even car rationing scheme for five days starting from November 13.



The had yesterday announced introduction of the odd-even scheme as part of a Graded Response Plan to tackle the alarming pollution situation in the capital.



A bench headed by directed the to submit before it the details of the ambient during the earlier implementation of the odd-even scheme.The Green panel directed the counsel appearing for the to be ready with all the requisite data and show before it the reason for implementing the latest odd-even scheme.On April 21, last year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had told NGT that there was no data to suggest that the odd-even scheme has led to a decline in vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR.The pollution monitoring body had said that there was no data to indicate that car rationing scheme has any impact on decrease in vehicular pollution and the fluctuations in PM10 and PM2.5 is due to weather and change in wind patterns.The capital is experiencing 'severe' under a blanket of thick haze, as pollution levels have breached permissible standards by multiple times.The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recorded 'severe' air quality, meaning that the intensity of pollution was extreme.