Kejriwal vs LG: SC to hear Delhi govt's challenge to HC verdict
Delhi smog: #PledgeAgainstPollution trends as air quality still 'severe'

Users tweeted about taking a pledge to make the air fresh and healthier by working together

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles plying at a road in smog, in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Photo: PTI
With the onset of winter, Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated to alarming levels. The noxious smog has left the citizens wheezing and prayingfor fresh air. Citizens have taken to Twitter to express outrage over the poor state of affairs. A hashtag #PledgeAgainstPollution is doing rounds on Twitter where users can be seen taking a pledge to work together to make the air fresh and healthier.

According to a PTI report, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has categorised the air pollution levels recorded in Delhi as "severe”. Pollution hit 70 times the World Health Organisation’s safe level. Doctors have cautioned of public health emergency and warned people of risking chronic lung and heart diseases.

People across Twitter have reacted intensely to the toxicity in Delhi air. Many posted images, saying the polluted air was “choking” them. 

Initially, people took to Twitter to grumble about the poor visibility and the waning air quality in Delhi. Some addressed their tweets to the government and asked them to look for a solution to combat pollution. However, users can now be seen talking about their own initiatives rather than blaming the authorities. Users can be seen taking a pledge to reduce air pollution in the capital. Social media users are also sharing how hazardously smog has amplified in the capital. 

Here are some of the tweets:
First Published: Tue, November 14 2017. 12:18 IST

