Delhi smog: #PledgeAgainstPollution trends as air quality still 'severe'

With the onset of winter, Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated to alarming levels. The noxious smog has left the citizens wheezing and prayingfor fresh air. Citizens have taken to Twitter to express outrage over the poor state of affairs. A hashtag #PledgeAgainstPollution is doing rounds on Twitter where users can be seen taking a pledge to work together to make the air fresh and healthier.

According to a PTI report, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has categorised the air pollution levels recorded in Delhi as "severe”. Pollution hit 70 times the World Health Organisation’s safe level. Doctors have cautioned of public health emergency and warned people of risking chronic lung and heart diseases.



People across Twitter have reacted intensely to the toxicity in Many posted images, saying the polluted air was “choking” them.



Initially, people took to Twitter to grumble about the poor visibility and the waning air quality in Delhi. Some addressed their tweets to the government and asked them to look for a solution to combat pollution. However, users can now be seen talking about their own initiatives rather than blaming the authorities. Users can be seen taking a pledge to reduce air pollution in the capital. Social media users are also sharing how hazardously smog has amplified in the capital.



Here are some of the tweets:

#PledgeAgainstPollution Parents blamed Delhi specialists for "playing with kids' wellbeing" however they dont understand that they too are the purpose for the issue their children are enduring with!! — Ankit Kapoor (@AnkitKapoor51) November 14, 2017

Don't let your child's health get affected by the harmful smog! Pledge to reduce air pollution to safeguard your loved ones! #PledgeAgainstPollution — Sangeeta Agrawal (@sangeetaagrawa2) November 14, 2017

Did you know that India highest rate of pollution related deaths in the world.

Dear Indians,time to Correct our mistakes.#PledgeAgainstPollution#tuesdaythoughts pic.twitter.com/9ro5yseC96 — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) November 14, 2017

#PledgeAgainstPollution We all need to work together and reach a collective initiative towards safer initiatives towards saving the children from this hazard. — Ali Quli Mirza (@AliQuliMirzaAQM) November 14, 2017

We All Have To Fight Together With Pollution #PledgeAgainstPollution pic.twitter.com/S1lzFyf5XD — Sunny Deol (@SirSunnyDeol) November 14, 2017

On This #ChildrensDay Let’s Take A #PledgeAgainstPollution To Give Our Children A Clean Atmosphere Where They Can At Least Breath Fresh Air Not Toxic Gases. — Sir Jadeja (@_SirJadeja) November 14, 2017

Good morning from smog covered Delhi! We all need to do our bit to reduce pollution. Maybe carpool today? #PledgeAgainstPollution @HULPureit — Vishakha (@vishakhatalreja) November 14, 2017

More the number of vehicles and industries, the more is the contamination in the environment.

I #PledgeAgainstPollution — Priyanka (@magicalpriyanka) November 14, 2017

Air pollution creates an adverse effect on the overall global environment.

I #PledgeAgainstPollution — Ankit (@ankitlunia2011) November 14, 2017

We should be responsible about the future of our kids, Stand together and take #PledgeAgainstPollution @HULPureit — Pritam Bakshi (@pritambakshi501) November 14, 2017

#PledgeAgainstPollution Little angels our future Youth! future of INDIA in danger!! Schools have reopened despite a fresh spike in pollution to emergency levels! — pritha kapoor (@prithakapoor7) November 14, 2017