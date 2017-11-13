Delhi smog: SC to hear today plea against rising pollution in NCR

The agreed to hear today itself a fresh plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the capital region (NCR).



A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of lawyer R K Kapoor that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like and have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.



"We cannot ignore the pollution," the bench said adding that it will hear the plea today itself after finishing the matters listed on its board.The fresh plea seeks direction to the Centre and the states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning.It also seeks effective implementation of the odd-even car rationing scheme.