Delhi smog: Twitterati divided as Capital gears up for odd-even on Monday

-
ALSO READDelhi Odd-Even Round-3: 1.3 mn cars to go off roads, & top 10 developments Delhi air deteriorates: Primary schools shut till Sunday, govt may bring back odd-even Delhi air severe: Medical body declares health emergency, says schools should remain shut From odd-even to aerial water sprinkling: How Delhi plans to tackle smog In pics: Delhiites brave dense smog, schools shut till Sunday
-
The traffic plan was announced on a day the Delhi High Court said there was an "emergency situation" vis-a-vis pollution in Delhi-NCR and asked the Delhi government to consider implementing cloud seeding to induce artificial rain apart from vehicle rationing on roads.
Under this scheme, vehicles are allowed to run across the city, based on their registration numbers. For example, if a vehicle’s registration number ends with an odd digit, it will be allowed on the road on November 13, while those ending with an even number can be driven on November 14, and so on. For example, on 13, 15 and 17 November you can only drive a vehicle whose registration number ends in an odd digit while vehicles with even numbers could be driven on 14 November and 16 November.
Odd-even rule exemptions:
There is a list of people and specific vehicles that have been exempted from the scheme. School children in uniform will be exempted from the ‘Odd-even rule’ in this third phase. Arvind Kejriwal-led govt has exempted women from the odd-even rule in its first and second phase that continues to be the same this time too. Among chief ministers, only Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is not exempt from the scheme. Emergency vehicles like ambulances are exempt. Further, CNG vehicles are also excused. Like the last time, two-wheelers are not within the ambit of the scheme. Also, commercial vehicles, bearing yellow number plates, will not come under it.
When clueless, pull out a ghisa-pita, failed-idea yet again: like silly old #even-odd when smog is coming not from cars, but road-dust and stubble-burning. Dilliwalas are crybabies, so shove a soother in their mouths and shut them up— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) November 9, 2017
#HoldYourBreath, this is how #OddEven will purify Delhi's air:— Komal Khilnani (@Komal_Khilnani) November 9, 2017
On Odd days everyone inhales -> air clean, lungs dirty.
On Even days everyone exhales -> air dirty, lungs clean.
Stunning failure of governments to respond to emergency. Again, token steps like #OddEven, sprinkling water on trees. Construction goes on unchecked, MLAs burning crop stubble, trucks run unchecked, netas pass the buck. Depressing— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 9, 2017
You opposed the odd even car policy,— AnujR (@iamArai1) November 8, 2017
You opposed the cracker ban.
Now,Environment is giving it back to you .
Cheers #delhiNcr#Smog
At beginning Kejriwal requested Delhiites for #OddEven. For the second and the third time Delhiites requested Kejriwal.#ISupportOddEven the traffic reform recognized and endorsed by the world. pic.twitter.com/a6ZCYUh1p8— Muneer Assainar (@m4muni) November 10, 2017
If something can bring down pollution , I will always stand by those measures. Odd Even is a need of today's Delhi & each of Delhitians must voice up in support. Let Arvind make Delhi pollution free. Come & join him in his noble attempts of pollution free Delhi.#ISupportOddEven pic.twitter.com/houteODkFz— Mubarak H Sheikh (@MubarakHSheikh) November 10, 2017
Those who criticize ODD EVEN by saying it a small step, don't know about the pious intentions behind it. @ArvindKejriwal knows such a small step would help ppl know about small things, can be done to beat pollution.#ISupportOddEven pic.twitter.com/A70isGoaBO— Mubarak H Sheikh (@MubarakHSheikh) November 10, 2017
#ISupportOddEven and every citizen who wants pollution free environment is supporting this initiative.— Kumar Shashwat (@kumarshashwat97) November 10, 2017
A few day back, MLA of Chandni Chawk @LambaAlka had shown us live how traffic police & MCD mismanage traffic.— Mubarak H Sheikh (@MubarakHSheikh) November 10, 2017
To succeed in our ODD EVEN formula, we need proper attention to be paid to the execution of the scheme.
Ppl must play an active role.@ArvindKejriwal #ISupportOddEven pic.twitter.com/PB1k7UKrzF
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU