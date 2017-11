Delhi smog: Uber to suspend surge pricing during Odd-even scheme

Taxi-hailing firm today said it will not levy dynamic or surge pricing during the odd-even car rule implementation in next week.



"This is a moment of crisis and public health emergency in NCR. is committed to fully supporting the odd- even scheme.



"As a first step, we have decided to suspend dynamic pricing during the odd-even days. Additionally, rides to and from metro stations will also ply on reduced fares," General Manager, North and NCR, Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement.The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will be exemption for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs.said it has started offering discounts on its taxi sharing rides UberPool."We are also securing anti-pollution masks for staff as well as our driver partners. Masks are being made available on priority at all our driver touch-points and driver support centres," the statement said.