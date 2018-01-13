Delhi Traffic Police to induct vehicles with tools to rescue trapped people

The is in the process of inducting 'Road Disaster Management' vehicles equipped with tools to from vehicles following accidents. According to a senior traffic police officer, two such vehicles are planned for induction by the police. This vehicle will be fitted with multiple tools and gadgets for crucial use in disaster situations, he said. "The vehicle will have cutting tools that can pierce through heavy metal to in vehicles following road accidents, cut and remove uprooted trees from roads and will be equipped to deal with exigency on the road," the official said. He said that the vehicle is currently being designed and will be inducted this year.