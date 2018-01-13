JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

This muscle patch made with human cells can boost heart attack recovery
Business Standard

Delhi Traffic Police to induct vehicles with tools to rescue trapped people

This vehicle will be fitted with multiple tools and gadgets for crucial use in disaster situations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

road accidents
Photo: Shutterstock

The Delhi Traffic Police is in the process of inducting 'Road Disaster Management' vehicles equipped with tools to rescue trapped passengers from vehicles following accidents. According to a senior traffic police officer, two such vehicles are planned for induction by the police. This vehicle will be fitted with multiple tools and gadgets for crucial use in disaster situations, he said. "The vehicle will have cutting tools that can pierce through heavy metal to rescue trapped passengers in vehicles following road accidents, cut and remove uprooted trees from roads and will be equipped to deal with exigency on the road," the official said. He said that the vehicle is currently being designed and will be inducted this year.

First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements