TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Education

Global Burden of Disease Study: India at 154, lags behind Pakistan
Business Standard

Delhi University extends online registration deadline for African students

The Foreign Students' Registry of the varsity received over 300 applications from African nationals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representational image
Representational image

With an aim to enrol more African students, Delhi University has undertaken a slew of measures, such as extension of online registration for foreign nationals till May 31 and answering their queries on email.

The Foreign Students' Registry (FSR) of the varsity has received over 300 applications from African nationals, the varsity said in a statement.

"To increase the number, the varsity will be extending online registration deadline for foreign nationals from 20 April to May 31," it said.

The FSR office will also answer queries from African students on fsr@du.Ac.In and fsr_du@yahoo.Com and respond to phone calls on 91-11-27666756.

"The varsity is committed to reaching out to international students which will result in strengthening social, cultural and political ties between the two countries," the varsity's registrar said in the statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Delhi University extends online registration deadline for African students

The Foreign Students' Registry of the varsity received over 300 applications from African nationals

The Foreign Students' Registry of the varsity received over 300 applications from African nationals
With an aim to enrol more African students, Delhi University has undertaken a slew of measures, such as extension of online registration for foreign nationals till May 31 and answering their queries on email.

The Foreign Students' Registry (FSR) of the varsity has received over 300 applications from African nationals, the varsity said in a statement.

"To increase the number, the varsity will be extending online registration deadline for foreign nationals from 20 April to May 31," it said.

The FSR office will also answer queries from African students on fsr@du.Ac.In and fsr_du@yahoo.Com and respond to phone calls on 91-11-27666756.

"The varsity is committed to reaching out to international students which will result in strengthening social, cultural and political ties between the two countries," the varsity's registrar said in the statement.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Delhi University extends online registration deadline for African students

The Foreign Students' Registry of the varsity received over 300 applications from African nationals

With an aim to enrol more African students, Delhi University has undertaken a slew of measures, such as extension of online registration for foreign nationals till May 31 and answering their queries on email.

The Foreign Students' Registry (FSR) of the varsity has received over 300 applications from African nationals, the varsity said in a statement.

"To increase the number, the varsity will be extending online registration deadline for foreign nationals from 20 April to May 31," it said.

The FSR office will also answer queries from African students on fsr@du.Ac.In and fsr_du@yahoo.Com and respond to phone calls on 91-11-27666756.

"The varsity is committed to reaching out to international students which will result in strengthening social, cultural and political ties between the two countries," the varsity's registrar said in the statement.

image
Business Standard
177 22