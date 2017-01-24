TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt, BCCI to suggest names for interim committee
Business Standard

Delhi University to hoist 'monumental' tricolour flag tomorrow

The resolution to install the national flag on campuses was adopted on Feb 18 last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi University to be the first varsity to hoist 'monumental' tricolour flag

Eleven months after all Central university vice-chancellors resolved to install the national flag "prominently and proudly" on their campuses, Delhi University is set to hoist its first monumental flag on Wednesday.

According to the Flag Foundation of India, DU is the first public university in the country to get a monumental flagpole.

The resolution to install the national flag on campuses was adopted on February 18 last year at a meeting chaired by then HRD Minister Smriti Irani with an aim of "instilling nationalism and pride" in students.

The decision had come against the backdrop of a controversy over the alleged shouting of anti-India slogans being raised at an event in JNU.

"The flagpole has been installed at Delhi University's Hansraj college. It is similar to the one installed in Connaught Place's Central Park," Shahnawaz Khan, CEO of Flag Foundation of India, told PTI.

The flag will be hoisted at college on the eve of Republic Day tomorrow (January 25) by Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament and President, Flag Foundation of India.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Delhi University to hoist 'monumental' tricolour flag tomorrow

The resolution to install the national flag on campuses was adopted on Feb 18 last year

The resolution to install the national flag on campuses was adopted on Feb 18 last year
Eleven months after all Central university vice-chancellors resolved to install the national flag "prominently and proudly" on their campuses, Delhi University is set to hoist its first monumental flag on Wednesday.

According to the Flag Foundation of India, DU is the first public university in the country to get a monumental flagpole.

The resolution to install the national flag on campuses was adopted on February 18 last year at a meeting chaired by then HRD Minister Smriti Irani with an aim of "instilling nationalism and pride" in students.

The decision had come against the backdrop of a controversy over the alleged shouting of anti-India slogans being raised at an event in JNU.

"The flagpole has been installed at Delhi University's Hansraj college. It is similar to the one installed in Connaught Place's Central Park," Shahnawaz Khan, CEO of Flag Foundation of India, told PTI.

The flag will be hoisted at college on the eve of Republic Day tomorrow (January 25) by Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament and President, Flag Foundation of India.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Delhi University to hoist 'monumental' tricolour flag tomorrow

The resolution to install the national flag on campuses was adopted on Feb 18 last year

Eleven months after all Central university vice-chancellors resolved to install the national flag "prominently and proudly" on their campuses, Delhi University is set to hoist its first monumental flag on Wednesday.

According to the Flag Foundation of India, DU is the first public university in the country to get a monumental flagpole.

The resolution to install the national flag on campuses was adopted on February 18 last year at a meeting chaired by then HRD Minister Smriti Irani with an aim of "instilling nationalism and pride" in students.

The decision had come against the backdrop of a controversy over the alleged shouting of anti-India slogans being raised at an event in JNU.

"The flagpole has been installed at Delhi University's Hansraj college. It is similar to the one installed in Connaught Place's Central Park," Shahnawaz Khan, CEO of Flag Foundation of India, told PTI.

The flag will be hoisted at college on the eve of Republic Day tomorrow (January 25) by Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament and President, Flag Foundation of India.

image
Business Standard
177 22