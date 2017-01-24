Delhi University to hoist 'monumental' tricolour flag tomorrow

Eleven months after all Central university vice-chancellors resolved to install the "prominently and proudly" on their campuses, University is set to hoist its first monumental flag on Wednesday.

According to the Flag Foundation of India, is the first public university in the country to get a monumental flagpole.

The resolution to install the on campuses was adopted on February 18 last year at a meeting chaired by then HRD Minister Smriti Irani with an aim of "instilling nationalism and pride" in students.

The decision had come against the backdrop of a controversy over the alleged shouting of anti- slogans being raised at an event in JNU.

"The flagpole has been installed at University's Hansraj college. It is similar to the one installed in Connaught Place's Central Park," Shahnawaz Khan, CEO of Flag Foundation of India, told PTI.

The flag will be hoisted at college on the eve of tomorrow (January 25) by Naveen Jindal, Member of and President, Flag Foundation of India.