Delhi welcomes pre-monsoon rain; Rajasthan, Haryana get respite from heat

Pre-Monsoon
rains lashed over Delhi and the national
capital region (Delhi-NCR) on Wednesday bringing respite for residents from the scorching heat. Rains appeared over Uttarakhand, Punjab and some parts of Rajasthan.
On Tuesday, Skymet Weather had said, "a cyclonic circulation is seen over North Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab. A trough is also seen extending from this system across Delhi. Moreover, the Western Disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation is seen over Jammu and Kashmir. The contribution of all these weather systems is expected to result in rains over Delhi and may also cover the nearby states like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Along with the scattered showers, squally winds may also affect the national
capital and adjoining states."
According to IMD, gale winds speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph would prevail over Mizoram & Tripura during next six hours and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph for subsequent six hours. Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would prevail over South Assam, Meghalaya & Manipur and along & off West Bengal coast during next 12 hours.
Some parts of Rajasthan were reeling under hot and dry weather conditions, while there were some districts which were seeing isolated dust storm, rain, hailstorm and thunderstorm activities. Besides, the mercury was also settling above the normal limits, close to 45 degree mark. However in last 24 hours, some good pre-Monsoon
rains have appeared over the city, bringing that much needed relief to the residents.
In a span of 24 hours from 08:30 am on Tuesday, Pilani recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, Churu 6 mm, Jaipur 3.5 mm and Bundi 2 mm of light showers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU