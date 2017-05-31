Delhi welcomes pre-monsoon rain; Rajasthan, Haryana get respite from heat

Pre- rains lashed over Delhi and the capital region (Delhi-NCR) on Wednesday bringing respite for residents from the scorching heat. Rains appeared over Uttarakhand, Punjab and some parts of Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, Skymet Weather had said, "a cyclonic circulation is seen over North Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab. A trough is also seen extending from this system across Delhi. Moreover, the Western Disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation is seen over Jammu and Kashmir. The contribution of all these weather systems is expected to result in rains over Delhi and may also cover the nearby states like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Along with the scattered showers, squally winds may also affect the capital and adjoining states."