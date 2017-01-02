Delhi winter: Cold morning on 2nd day of new year, 53 trains delayed

The Met office has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day

A morning greeted Delhiites on the second day of the new year even as the minimum temperature rose to settle at 9.3 degrees, two notches above normal, while 53 trains were delayed due to fog.



The visibility was recorded at 800 meters at 5.30 AM at Safdarjung which further dropped to 400 meters at 8.30 AM.



At Palam, the visibility was 200 metres both at 5.30 AM and 8.30 AM, a Met department official said.



According to a senior railway official, 53 trains were running late while 26 trains were rescheduled.



The Met office has predicted partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.



Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 23 degrees and 9.2 degrees respectively.

Press Trust of India