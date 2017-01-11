Delhi winter: Coldest day as temperature drops to 5.2 degrees

weather and shallow foggy conditions continued to prevail in Delhi today, as the national capital yesterday witnessed its coldest day of the season, with dropping to 5.2 degrees.

At least 26 trains are running behind schedule due to fog. Seven trains have been rescheduled and 11 cancelled.

Six International and National flights were also delayed. The weatherman has forecast a clear sky during the day. The maximum is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius.