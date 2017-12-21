Delhi winter: Temperature drops; fog delays 30 trains, 15 cancelled today

It was a foggy morning here on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

At least 15 were cancelled, 30 delayed and 11 were rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

"There was dense fog in the morning reducing the visibility to 400 meters. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day," an official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent.

Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the maximum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.