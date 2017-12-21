JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

RK Nagar bypoll: Hospital video of Jaya triggers row, AIADMK demands ban
Business Standard

Delhi winter: Temperature drops; fog delays 30 trains, 15 cancelled today

At least 15 trains were cancelled, 30 delayed and 11 were rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Diwali 2017 pics: Air pollution chokes Delhiites, dense fog clouds vision
Fog. BS photo by Dalip Kumar

It was a foggy morning here on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

At least 15 trains were cancelled, 30 delayed and 11 were rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

"There was dense fog in the morning reducing the visibility to 400 meters. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 95 per cent.

Wednesday's minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the maximum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.
First Published: Thu, December 21 2017. 09:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements