Delhi woman beaten, paraded naked after she helps DCW raid on liquor mafia

Even as the said a woman was beaten up and paraded naked here on Thursday after she helped in a raid in north Delhi against illegal sale of liquor, police denied it and said two women have been arrested for physical assault.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said Praveen, 30, was beaten up and paraded naked after she helped the panel raid a house in Narela a day earlier.

"A brave lady beaten and paraded naked in Delhi by the liquor mafia. Her video is made -- all because she dared to raise her voice against crime and helped the catch people selling illegal liquor in their home 50 metres from the police chowki. Is there any law and order in Delhi? Shame DelhiPolice," Maliwal tweeted.

Maliwal summoned Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta to appear before it regarding the incident.

Gupta, however, told IANS that the woman was not paraded naked but that her clothes were torn during the assault. He said a case had been registered and two women taken into custody.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the incident was shameful.

He tweeted: "Utterly shocking and shameful that this is happening in India. I urge honorable Lt Governor to immediately intervene and take action against local policemen and ensure everyone's safety."

A Delhi Police Spokesperson said: "Incorrect that the police post is 50 metres away. Nearest police post from the place of incident is about 5 km away."

Gupta said Praveen had been associated with police during action against bootleggers and that she was taken to hospital in a police vehicle.

A statement said: "The team along with women residents were openly threatened by the liquor mafia of dire consequences. One of the woman was attacked by the men, who assaulted her with iron rods and paraded her naked in the area. The entire incident was filmed and a video shared in the area," a statement said.

According to the DCW, on Wednesday, police was called to the spot and over 300 bottles of liquor confiscated from the house barely a few metres from the area police post.