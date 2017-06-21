Demand for IoT talent up 300% in last 3 years: Survey

With the exponential up-tick in adoption of emerging technologies like (AI), (IoT) and Cloud, the rising for talent in these platforms has vastly outstripped the supply, a survey said on Wednesday.

According to the data provided by Talent Supply Index (TSI) of Belong, a Bengaluru-based hiring platform, the for talent rocketed by 304 per cent between 2014 and 2017 with only global tech giants like Cisco, IBM, Intel and Qualcomm counting as top employers in the segment.

"What's clear is that even in the midst of all the layoffs, it's solidly a candidate-driven market for the of the future," said Vijay Sharma, co-Founder and CEO of Belong, in a statement.

"This trend will only accelerate with more companies investing aggressively in Cloud and emerging technologies like AI, while supply struggles to keep pace," he added.

Bengaluru accounts for 40 per cent of India's data scientists, remains the hotbed of supply and for high-value tech-talent, yet it scores a negative supply of 0.6 on the TSI for data science hiring.

The survey also showed a crunch in the mid-layer roles like engineering managers and technology leads with a negative supply score of 0.6 on the TSI, indicating that companies will struggle to attract leadership talent and scale teams.